16 killed in Egypt multi-car crash

CAIRO. KAZINFORM At least 16 people were killed and 15 others injured late Wednesday in a multi-car crash here in the Egyptian capital, Xinhua reported citing local mass media.

The 14-car collision took place a few hours after Egypt implemented a nighttime curfew from 7 p.m. local time (1700 GMT) to contain the COVID-19 spread in the country, according to state-run Al-Gomhuria daily.

As a line of microbuses, trucks and cars were waiting for officers to approve their curfew exemptions at a checkpoint, a trailer-truck suddenly smashed into the cluster of cars at a high speed, the state-owned Al-Ahram news agency quoted authorities as saying.

The injured have been rushed to El Saff Central Hospital in the central governorate of Giza.

The accident occured on a ring road with hairpin curves, where people sometimes drive above the speed limit. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the incident.

Apart from a nationwide curfew, Egypt has taken a series of other strict measures to contain COVID-19, including temporary closure of schools, universities, museums and archeological sites, promoting social distancing and disinfecting public transportation, government offices and tourist attractions.

As of Wednesday, Egypt reported 456 cases, including 21 deaths and 95 recoveries.