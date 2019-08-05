16 killed in explosion near Cairo’s cancer institute

CAIRO. KAZINFORM - At least 16 people have been killed and 21 injured after a large explosion in the surroundings of Cairo’s Cancer Institute, Egyptian Streets reports.

According tothe Ministry of Health, an explosion outside the Institute, located in ElManial area, also caused damage to facilities inside the Institute.

The Ministryof Health also announced that it had evacuated patients from the Institutefollowing the explosion.

A preliminary statement released bythe Ministry of Interior says that the explosion occurred shortly beforemidnight and was caused by a vehicle driving outside the Institute in theopposite direction before colliding with up to three other vehicles. No furtherinformation was made available.

Egypt’sProsecutor General ordered an urgent investigation into the causes of theexplosion and dispatched investigators to the scene.

Photographsreleased by Al-Masry Al-Youm from within the Institute shows damage to some ofits rooms, windows and walls. The Ministry of Health has not said whether anypatients or staff inside the Institute were among those killed or injured.

The cause of the size of theexplosion remains unclear. Initially, security sources quoted by Youm7 cited anoxygen tanker inside the Institute as the cause of the explosion. However, boththe Institute and Al-Ahram later reported that the explosion took place outsidethe Institute.

Meanwhile,the Ministry of Interior announced the explosion occurred as a result of avehicular accident. However, the Ministry hasnot revealed any further information.