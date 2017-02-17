16 soldiers rescued from avalanche-hit Koksay ravine - MIA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The number of soldiers rescued in avalanche-hit Koksay ravine of Zhambyl region has increased from 10 to 16 for now, Kazinform correspondent reports citing MIA Emergencies Committee representative Ruslan Imankulov.

The rescuers have found bodies of 7 soldiers for now.

Earlier, the Defense Ministry informed about landslide in Koksay ravine of Zhambyl region where combat drill of the servicemen of military unit No.91678 were held.