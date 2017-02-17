  • kz
    16 soldiers rescued from avalanche-hit Koksay ravine - MIA

    19:12, 17 February 2017
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The number of soldiers rescued in avalanche-hit Koksay ravine of Zhambyl region has increased from 10 to 16 for now, Kazinform correspondent reports citing MIA Emergencies Committee representative Ruslan Imankulov.    

    The rescuers have found bodies of 7 soldiers for now.

     

    Earlier, the Defense Ministry informed about landslide in Koksay ravine of Zhambyl region where combat drill of the servicemen of military unit No.91678 were held.  

