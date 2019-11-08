160 flights cancelled or rescheduled for fear of floating lanterns during Loy Krathong Festival

BANGKOK. KAZINFORM The Airports of Thailand (AoT) on Friday updated the media that about 160 flights were either cancelled or rescheduled to prevent carnage from possible floating lanterns released during Loy Krathong Festival on Nov. 10 to 12.

Despite warnings issued countrywide regarding the banning of floating objects during the Loy Krathong Festival, AoT said airports in northern Thailand's Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai could not afford the risks. Therefore, it had decided to cancel or move flights.

AoT President Nitinai Sirismatthakarn on Friday again pleaded to revelers countrywide not to release floating lanterns, hot-air balloons, fireworks and drones or emit laser beams near airports for the sake of aircraft safety.

Meanwhile, Chiang Mai airport Deputy Director Thananrat Prasertsri said that 96 flights were cancelled and 55 flights were rescheduled at Chiang Mai airport; all of which accounted for 22.63 percent of all flights during the Loy Krathong Festival period.