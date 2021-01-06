  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    162 Kazakhstanis arrived from abroad without PCR tests tested negative

    14:35, 06 January 2021
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 14 international flights arrived in Kazakhstan on January 5 from Germany, South Korea, India, the Maldives, Egypt, Turkey, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, the Telegram Channel of the interdepartmental commission for prevention of coronavirus spread in Kazakhstan reads.

    1,725 out of 1,940 air passengers had negative PCR test results. All those having no PCR test certificates were taken upon arrival to quarantine hospitals to undergo PCR tests.

    162 Kazakhstanis arrived in Kazakhstan on January 4 were tested negative for coronavirus.


    Tags:
    Transport Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!