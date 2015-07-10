162 kindergartens to be opened in Kazakhstan by yearend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 162 kindergartens are to be opened across Kazakhstan by yearend, promised Vice Prime Minister Berdybek Saparbayev.

"Within the framework of the Balapan program, 162 new kindergartens will be unveiled in Kazakhstan by the end of this year. That means we will have enough kindergarten places for 81% of Kazakhstani children," Saparbayev told a press conference in Astana on Friday. In his words, by 2018, 18 and 324 kindergartens will be constructed in Kazakhstan at the expense of the government and private investors respectively. "By 2020 the problem of lack of kindergarten places will be solved completely," the Vice Premier added.