162 more COVID-19 recoveries reported in Kazakhstan in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 162 more COVID-19 recoveries have been registered in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The new COVID-19 recoveries by city/region: 2 in Nur-Sultan city, 9 in Atyrau region, 17 in East Kazakhstan region, 6 in West Kazakhstan region, 1 in Karaganda region, 7 in Kostanay region, 5 in Pavlodar region, 85 in North Kazakhstan region, and 30 in Turkestan region, taking the total COVID-19 recovered cases in the country to 96,297.