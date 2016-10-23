164 women in North Kazakhstan diagnosed with breast cancer since beginning of 2016

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - An Open Door Day has been announced today in out-patient departments and hospitals in North-Kazakhstan Region within the World Breast Cancer Awareness Day Kazinform reports.

Every year nearly 200 patients are diagnosed with breast cancer in the region. Since the beginning of this year 164 women with such a diagnosis have been registered. Mammologist, gynaecological oncologist, the candidate of medical sciences Irina Astanina says that this type of cancer in women is one of the most widespread.

There are many factors provoking development of malignant neoplasms in the mammary gland: heredity, age over 40, early menses, first labor after 35 years, addictions, uncontrolled reception of hormonal drugs, stresses and others.

"Every year this pathology is observed to be increasing. In the structure of oncologic case rate in Kazakhstan breast cancer is ranked second. It is curable if found at an early stage", - Irina Astanina says.

The disease is insidious due to its asymptomatic course. Each woman can and must perform self-examination of mammary glands throughout her life in order to control any changes.

Screening plays a big role in early identification of neoplasms. In Kazakhstan screening has been carried out for free since 2008. This year 12 808 women underwent screening for breast cancer. 29 have been diagnosed with early stage cancer, 755 have precancerous pathology of mammary glands.

Deputy Head of Health Care Department Mariyam Bapanova told that recovery percent at the first stage is 91-93%, on the second - 80%, on the third - 50%. In 2015 in North-Kazakhstan five-year survival by all types of oncologic diseases made 58%.

Deputy chief physician of oncology health center Oleg Dudyak told that today oncology treatment service is equipped with the required equipment and medication. Breast physicians operate in every district, there are three mobile mammography complexes and 11 stationary mammographs available.

Within the World Day of Breast Cancer Awareness the representatives of the Association of Business Women had an examination and consultations. Their intention is to draw women's attention to importance of timely examination of mammary gland.