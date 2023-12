168 more Kazakhstanis contracted COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan registered 168 more coronavirus cases, including 85 symptom-free, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

21/9 cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 15/7 in Almaty, 8/5 in Akmola region, 3/2 in Aktobe region, 6/2 in Almaty region, 12/12 in Atyrau region, 24/4 in East Kazakhstan, 2/1 in Zhambyl region, 10/6 in West Kazakhstan, 19/8 in Karaganda region, 8/1 in Kostanay region, 2/2 in Kyzylorda region, 3/3 in Mangistau region, 10/5 in Pavlodar region, 11/8 in North Kazakhstan, 14/10 in Turkestan region.

As a result the country’s coronavirus tally rose to 105,243.