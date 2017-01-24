17 companies offered for sale in 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In 2017 Kazakhstan's 17 largest companies will be offered for sale.

"This year we are entering the active phase of "Top-65" sale program. In 2017 17 companies from this list will be announced for sale. In addition we will put out 264 objects for sale. I should also add that after inventory of state-owned objects in 2016 105 objects were found and will be included in the sale program", Deputy Chairman of the Committee of State Property and Privatization of the RoK Finance Ministry Kalymzhan Ibrayimov informed today during the press conference in Astana.

Detailed information about 13 large companies is available on the website gosreestr.kz.

1. JSC Railways Hospitals of Emergency Medicine: income - KZT 8,7 billion, equity - KZT 6,2 billion. Planned tender date - November 30, 2017.

2. SK-Pharmation LLP: income - KZT 112 billion, equity - KZT 14,6 billion. Planned date of the transaction - November 29, 2017.

3. JSC Kazmedtech: income - KZT 797 million, equity - KZT 6,8 billion. Planned tender date - September 30, 2017.

4. JSC National Scientific Medical Center: income - KZT 7,2 billion, equity - KZT 2,1 billion. Planned tender date - July 31, 2017.

5. JSC Astana Konak Uyi: income -KZT 398 million, equity - KZT 11,7 billion. Planned tender date - September 30, 2017.

6. JSC Maykainzoloto: income - KZT 2,4 billion, equity - (minus) KZT 6,1 billion.

7. National Marine Shipping Company Kazmortransflot LLP: income - KZT 9 billion, equity - KZT 15,2 billion. Planned sale date - December 31, 2017.

8. JSC Evro-Aziya air Airline: income - KZT 15,9 billion, equity -KZT 15,5 billion.

9. JSC Kaztemirtrans: income - KZT 86 billion, equity - (minus) KZT 151,4 billion.

10. Astana solar LLP: income -KZT 2,3 billion, equity - (minus) KZT 28,8 billion. Planned sale date - December 31, 2017.

11. Kazakhstan solar silicon LLP: income - KZT 0, equity - (minus) KZT 1,8 billion. Planned sale date - on December 31, 2017.

12. JSC Kaustik: income -KZT 4,7 billion, equity - (minus) KZT 479 million.

13. JSC Kazagromarketing: income - KZT 918 million, equity - KZT 2 billion.