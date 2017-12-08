17 corrupt high-ranking officials convicted in Kazakhstan since 2001 - Kairat Kozhamzharov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Over the past 17 years, 17 ministers and their deputies have been convicted for corruption in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports with reference to the Chairman of the Agency for Civil Service and Anti-Corruption, Kairat Kozhamzharov.

Speaking at the International Anti-Corruption Conference in Astana today, Mr. Kozhamzharov noted that in total, since 2001 more than 10,000 people have been convicted of corruption crimes in the country. Among them are two ex-Prime Ministers, 17 chairmen, ministers and their deputies, 15 akims, 8 top managers of national companies and 8 heads of security agencies and high brass.

According to him, "all this testifies to the strict observance of the principles of equality before the law and the inevitability of punishment, no matter who committed the corruption-related crime."

Earlier, the Chairman of the Agency for Civil Service and Anti-Corruption said that over the past 10 years, out of 205 corruptionists hiding abroad, 152 have been returned to Kazakhstan.