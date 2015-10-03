  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    17 countries to join Tour of Almaty 2015 (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

    09:58, 03 October 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 20 teams from 17 countries of the world will join Tour of Almaty 2015 race to be held tomorrow, October 4. Among them are Astana Pro Team and Russia’s Team Katusha.

    The first Tour of Almaty was held in 2013 on the initiative and under the support of Olympic Champion Alexander Vinokurov.

    To date, Tour of Almaty is the first traditional world-level sports event in Kazakhstan included in the calendar of the International Cycling Union .

    EXPO-2017 is the official partner of Tour Almaty-2015.

    Tags:
    Sport Almaty Kazinform's Timeline News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!