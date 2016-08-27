17 dead in huge fire at Moscow warehouse

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Seventeen people have been confirmed dead since a fire engulfed a warehouse in the northeast of Moscow, the Emergency Ministry said. One of the victims sent to hospital has died there, RT reported.

“As the fire was being extinguished, the staff found a room cut off by the fire,” the press service of the Emergencies Ministry for the Moscow region told TASS.

“Fire-fighters broke through the wall and found 16 bodies there,” it said.

Moscow authorities and law enforcement officials will look into the cause of the blaze, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin promised in a post on Twitter.

“А fire occurred on Altyevskoye highway. Unfortunately, there are a lot of victims. We’ll be investigating with the law enforcement bodies.”

The Emergencies Ministry has reported that twelve people were rescued from the fire.

“Preliminary data suggests that all of the victims were migrant workers who worked and lived at the warehouse,” a law enforcement source told TASS.

All victims died in their sleep, due to inhaling toxic fumes from the fire, according to a source cited by RIA Novosti news agency.

One of the victims sent to hospital has died there, Moscow mayor Sergey Sobyanin posted on Twitter.



