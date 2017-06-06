17 heads of state, government expected to attend EXPO opening ceremony

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan expects at least 17 heads of state and government to attend the opening ceremony of the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana this upcoming weekend, Kazinform reports.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Abdrakhmanov revealed after the Government's session on Tuesday that the opening ceremony will be held right after the session of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) wraps up in Astana.



"17 heads of state and government, MPs and ministers of participating countries are believed to attend the ceremony," Minister Abdrakhmanov said.



The opening ceremony of the exhibition will take place on June 9 with the participation of officials and statesmen - holders of special invitation cards that have not been on sale.



The SCO Summit in Astana will be held on June 8-9.