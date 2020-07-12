17 injured in China plant explosion
09:34, 12 July 2020
SHENYANG. KAZINFORM - Seventeen people were slightly injured in an explosion that happened Saturday in a sewage treatment plant in Fuxin city, northeast China's Liaoning Province. No deaths were reported, local official sources said Sunday, Xinhua reports.
The explosion happened around 8:40 p.m. Saturday, with window glass of the plant, its surrounding workshops and residential houses shattered.
All the injured were sent to the hospitals. The cause of the explosion is under investigation.