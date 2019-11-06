  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    17 Kazakhstani companies attend hi-tech exhibition in Omsk

    14:14, 06 November 2019
    Photo: None
    OMSK. KAZINFORM An exhibition «High Technologies: Potential of Regions of Kazakhstan and Russia» has opened within the XVI Forum of Inter-Regional Cooperation in Omsk, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    17 Kazakhstani companies arrived in Omsk to showcase their products at the exhibition in several areas: «Innovative Industrial Technologies», «Smart City», «Technologies for Agro-Industrial Complex» etc.

    Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Kairat Torebayev and Governor of Omsk region Alexander Burkov attended the exhibition.

    On November 7, Omsk will host a plenary meeting with the participation of the two countries presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin. The theme of this year’s Forum is «The topical issues of cross-border cooperation development.»

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and Russia Integration
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!