17-year-old beauty crowned as Miss Kostanay 2016

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - 17-year-old college student Kristiana Shlimmer won the title of Miss Kostanay 2016 beauty pageant this past weekend, Kazinform has learnt from Nasha gazeta web portal.

The final show which brought together nearly 200 people was held on November 13.



Assel Ainazarova was really excited when the host named her as the runner-up. Afterwards the participant confessed it was her first beauty pageant. 19-year-old Aizhan Mnasheva was placed third by the judges.



As for the winner, Kristiana Shlimmer attends a construction college in Kostanay and dreams of becoming an artist.



The newly-crowned Miss Kostanay 2016 will represent her home city at Miss Kazakhstan 2016 neauty pageant.