NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 170 more Kazakhstanis beat COVID-19, including 1 in Nur-Sultan, 15 in Almaty, 43 in Shymkent, 1 in Akmola region, 83 in Atyrau region, 8 in Kyzylorda region, 2 in Turkestan region, 6 in North Kazakhstan, 1 in Karaganda region, 10 in Mangistau region, coornavirus2020.kz reads.

As a result the country’s recoveries stand at 5,757.