171 health workers given COVID-19 vaccines in Pavlodar rgn

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – 122 health workers were given shots of the vaccine at the city’s polyclinics, and 49 at district polyclinics, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the health department of the region, 171 health workers were given vaccines on the first day of the mass vaccination campaign in Pavlodar region.

It is also said that before getting vaccines each person underwent obligatory medical check-ups.

Notably, the region received the first batch of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine in the amount of 1,200 doses.

Recall that the nationwide voluntary vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on Monday, February 1, 2021.