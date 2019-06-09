171 Kazakhstanis cast their votes at polling station in Moscow

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Five polling stations opened their doors for Kazakhstani citizens who are in Russia, so they could cast their vote in the ongoing presidential election, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The polling stations are functioning in Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Kazan, Astrakhan, and Omsk.



For instance, voters can come and choose their new President at the polling station №265 at the Kazakh Embassy in Moscow until 20:00 pm local time.



The local election commission has confirmed that 171 voters voted for the President of Kazakhstan as of 10:00 am Moscow time.

