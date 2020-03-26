175 tons of plant products from Russia and Vietnam not allowed into Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAINFORM Phytosanitary control state inspectors turned away 175 tons of plant products from Russia and Vietnam, the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry’s press service reports.

Since February 24 to March 3, 2020 the state inspectors of Atyrau, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Mangistau regions curbed illicit import of plant products of high pest risk from Russia and Vietnam. As a result, more than 76 tons of potatoes, 55 tons of fruits and vegetables, almost 19 tons of bananas, 2,000 flowers from Russia and some 25 tons of cashew from Vietnam without certificates were prohibited to enter Kazakhstan.