18,854 COVID-19 patients treated in Kazakhstan – Health Ministry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of March 7, 2021, the number of COVID-19 patients under treatment in Kazakhstan stands at 18,854, Kazinform reports citing the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Out of 18,854 COVID-19 patients, 4,497 are treated in hospitals, and 14,357 at home. Those also include 223 patients in severe condition, 54 in critical condition, and 41 on ventilators.

Notably, Kazakhstan has reported 802 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.