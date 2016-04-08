18 countries backed establishment of Low Enriched Uranium Bank in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Vice Chairman of the Committee for Atomic and Energy Supervision and Control of the Ministry of Energy Timur Zhantikin summed up the outcomes of the Nuclear Security Summit held in Washington from March 31 through April 1.

“Kazakhstan has prepared a statement on establishment of the Low Enriched Uranium Bank in its territory. Such statements were issued by many countries and our statement was backed by 18 countries including the U.S.A. This means approval of deployment of the Low Enriched Uranium Bank in Kazakhstan,” said Zhantikin.

Besides, he reminded that the Summit approved five action plans for the UN, IAEA, Interpol, Global Partnership on Mass Destruction Weapons Reduction and Global Initiative to Combat Nuclear Terrorism.

“These documents were prepared at different meetings and were submitted to the Summit,” he explained.

“Our country takes measures to strengthen physical security and lower the risks related to illegal handling of nuclear materials and the actions carried out at domestic nuclear enterprises,” he stressed.