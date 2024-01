HEFEI. KAZINFORM - Eighteen people were killed on Wednesday in an expressway pile-up of dozens of vehicles in East China's Anhui province, local authorities said.

Over 30 vehicles collided and several caught fire around 7:50 am on an expressway section in Fuyang city, China Daily reports.



Eighteen people were confirmed dead and 21 were injured, according to the municipal government.



Rescue work is underway.