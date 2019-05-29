18 documents inked at Supreme Eurasian Economic Council Summit in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has participated today in an extended meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, Kazinform cites the Head of State's press service.

In attendance were the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, Presidents Alexander Lukashenko of the Republic of Belarus, Sooronbay Jeenbekov of the Kyrgyz Republic, Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation, Igor Dodon of the Republic of Moldova, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan, and Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee - CIS Executive Secretary Sergey Lebedev.



The Head of State highlighted that within a short space of time, the EAEU has succeeded as an important player recognizable in the international arena. According to him, the Eurasian integration, despite the known difficulties, shows good results.



"The GDP growth of the EAEU Member States was 2.5% last year. The volume of external trade grew by 19%, and exports increased by 27%. Mutual trade within the Union increased by 9%. As for Kazakhstan, in 2018, our economy grew by more than 4%," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.







The President of Kazakhstan emphasized that the main development vectors in industry, energy, international activities, and other spheres have been designated.

"The EAEU Customs Code has been adopted. A common market of services and labor is being created; administrative procedures within the supranational regulatory framework are being improved. Over 40 countries of the world have expressed their willingness to develop trade and economic cooperation with the EAEU. I am sure that our collaborative effort will allow building a big and economically strong Eurasia in the foreseeable future," said the Head of State.



President Tokayev specified the most crucial goals facing the integration association for the coming period. In his opinion, it is necessary to implement infrastructure megaprojects, the EAEU Digital Agenda, and to take advantage of the potential of the Astana International Financial Centre. It is necessary to work on the development of the common market and its protection against dumping and counterfeit products, unfair competition from third countries, and on ensuring effective customs administration.







Kassym-Jomart Tokayev recalled that the First President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, proposed to implement infrastructure megaprojects: the construction of the Eurasia high-speed railway and canal. "These projects could become a symbol of Eurasian integration, give added momentum to the economies of our countries and firmly consolidate Greater Eurasia," the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan emphasized.

Besides, the Head of State pointed to the need for joint efforts ensuring the access of goods to new markets, the elimination of the trade and transit barriers.



Concluding his speech, the President of Kazakhstan expressed confidence that the results of the meeting will strengthen the foundation of successful cooperation and partnership of the EAEU countries.



* * *

The following documents were adopted and signed within the framework of the Summit of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council:

1. The Supreme Council Resolution "On the Honorary Chairman of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council";



2. The Supreme Council Resolution "On the issues of signing the Agreement on the exchange of information on goods and international transportation vehicles transported across the customs borders of the EAEU and the People's Republic of China";



3. The Supreme Council Resolution "On the issues of signing the Agreement on the Free Trade Zone between the Eurasian Economic Union and its member states, on the one part, and the Republic of Serbia, on the other part";



4. The Supreme Council Resolution "On the main guidelines of the macroeconomic policy of the Eurasian Economic Union Member States for 2019-2020";



5. The Supreme Council Resolution "On the Industrial Policy Council of the Eurasian Economic Union";



6. The Supreme Council Resolution "On awarding the Medal For Contribution to the Development of the Eurasian Economic Union";



7. The Supreme Council Order "On the monitoring results on implementing by the Member States in 2017-2018 the provisions stipulated by the rules regulating trade, services, institutions, and activities"



8. The Supreme Council Order "On certain issues of the implementation of liberalization plans for specific service sectors within the Eurasian Economic Union";



9. The Supreme Council Order "On providing information in accordance with subparagraph 5 of paragraph 20 of the Protocol on the common principles and rules for regulating the activities of natural monopoly entities";



10. The Supreme Council Order "On the annual report of the Eurasian Economic Commission on the competitive situation in cross-border markets and measures taken to curb violations of the general rules of competition in them for 2018";



11. The Supreme Council Order "On the time and venue for the next meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council";



12. The Protocol on Amendments to the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union dated May 29, 2014;



13. The Protocol on the distribution of the amounts of import customs duties between the budgets of the EAEU Member States;



14. The Joint Statement of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council members on the occasion of the 5th Anniversary of Signing the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union;

15. On Signing the Protocols on amendments to the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union dated May 29, 2014;



16. The Protocol on amendments to the EAEU Customs Code Treaty dated April 11, 2017;



17. The Agreement on the mechanism of traceability of goods imported into the customs territory of the Eurasian Economic Union;

18. The Protocol on amendments to the Protocol on conditions and transitional provisions for applying, by the Kyrgyz Republic, the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union dated May 29, 2014, certain international treaties being part of the law of the Eurasian Economic Union, and acts of bodies of the Eurasian Economic Union with regard to the accession of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union dated May 29, 2014, signed on May 8, 2015.



