18 documents worth $ 1.5 billion signed at the Kazakh-Turkish Business Forum

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh-Turkish Business Forum held in Istanbul under the chairmanship of Askar Mamin, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Fuat Oktay, Vice-President of the Republic of Turkey, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.

This event was held as part of a working visit of the Head of the Government of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Turkey.

Today, Turkey ranks the second in terms of the number of operating foreign companies in Kazakhstan - about 2,400 companies with the participation of Turkish capital operate in the country.

For the first half of 2019, Turkey invested more than $275 million in the economy of Kazakhstan, which is almost two times higher than the figure for the same period in 2018. In total, during the years of Independence of Kazakhstan, Turkish business invested about $ 4 billion in the economy of Kazakhstan.

The forum was attended by over 100 Kazakhstani and 500 Turkish representatives of official circles and business interests of both countries.

Askar Mamin noted that Kazakhstan and Turkey have great potential for increasing investment cooperation, calling on businessmen of the two countries to actively establish business contacts and implement mutually beneficial projects.

In turn, Fuat Oktay emphasized that over the years of Independence and the transition to a market economy, Kazakhstan managed to achieve great successes, ensuring stable economic development and a favorable investment climate, and a high level of successful and effective relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Turkey.

Additionally, 18 documents on cooperation in the field of agribusiness and mining and metallurgy, light and chemical industries, transport and infrastructure, machine building, healthcare, tourism and housing for a total amount of $1.5 billion were signed on the sidelines of the forum.

In addition, representatives of the Kazakh delegation not only presented their capabilities on the sidelines of the forum, but also held more than 200 working meetings and negotiations with potential partners on specially designated areas in the B2B and B2G format.

«Our company is a single negotiator on behalf of the Government of Kazakhstan in discussing the prospects and conditions for implementation of Investment Projects. Today, KAZAKH INVEST, jointly with Turkish businessmen, is developing 16 projects in priority sectors of the economy for more than 1.6 billion US dollars. We are ready to assist you for any further issues in 24/7 »- said Baurzhan Sartbayev, the KAZAKH INVEST Chairman of the Board, as part of bilateral meetings with representatives of the Turkish side.

It is worth noting that the official events were held inspired by understanding and confidence. The parties noted that the agreements reached and the decisions taken will serve the benefit of the peoples of Kazakhstan and Turkey.

The organizers of the Kazakh-Turkish forum were the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan (Investment Committee, the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Republic of Turkey, the Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Republic of Turkey), KAZAKH INVEST and the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkey (DEİK).

Reference

list of signed documents

- An agreement on joint activities to support and promote investment projects between Kazakh Invest and the Association of Turkish and Kazakhstan Businessmen;

- Memorandum of cooperation in development of healthcare infrastructure of Kazakhstan between the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Akfen Holding Construction company (participation in tenders to select private partners in concession projects for the construction of university clinics in Almaty and Karaganda for 300 beds);

- Memorandum of cooperation in development of healthcare infrastructure of Kazakhstan between the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan and the Çalık Dijital ve Bilişim Hizmetleri company (project for the construction of multidisciplinary hospitals in the cities of Aktau, Atyrau, Aktobe);

- Memorandum of cooperation in development of the healthcare infrastructure of Kazakhstan between the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Sam Yapi (project for the construction of a multidisciplinary hospital in Taraz);

- Memorandum of cooperation in development of the healthcare infrastructure of Kazakhstan between the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan and the company «ORHUN MEDICAL» (implementation of the project to open a Diagnostic Center in Shymkent with installation of PET and Cyclotron);

- Memorandum of cooperation in development of the healthcare infrastructure of the Republic of Kazakhstan between the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the company «TEK-IMAS MEDIKAL» (the project to open a Diagnostic Center in Aktobe with installation of a PET and Cyclotron);

- An agreement on cooperation of PPP projects between NMH Baiterek and the Istanbul Center for PPP Partnership Excellence;

- Memorandum of cooperation in development of the healthcare infrastructure of Kazakhstan between the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan and the Ronesans Russia company (project for the construction of multidisciplinary hospitals in Kokshetau, Kyzylorda);

- Agreement on the Eastern Bazaar project between the Akimat of the Turkestan region and Sembol Construction;

- Memorandum on the construction of residential complexes and hotels between the Akimat of Turkestan region and the Ta Group company;

- Memorandum on the implementation of the Investment Project for production of low-voltage cables between the Akimat of the Turkestan region and the Kastro Kablo;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the AIFC and the Gebze Organize Sanayi Bӧlgesi (GOSB);

- Memorandum of Understanding between the AIFC and ECO CCI;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Akimat of the Aktyubinsk region and the GOSB;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Akimat of the West Kazakhstan region and the group of companies «Cukurova Holding Kaplamin Ambalaj» (production of corrugated cardboard packaging);

- Memorandum of cooperation between KTZ Express and Pasifik Eurasia Lojistik Dış Ticaret A.Ş.

- Memorandum of cooperation on production of paints and varnishes between the Akimat of the Karaganda region, Kazakhstan Center for Development of Industry and Export« QazIndustry »and the company Betek Boya Kimya ve Sanayi A.Ş.;

- Agreement on production of corrugated cardboard packaging between SEC Yessil and the group of companies «Cukurova Holding Kaplamin Ambalaj».