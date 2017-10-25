18-year-old beauty to represent Kazakhstan at Miss World 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Miss Kazakhstan 2016 Gulbanu Azimkhanova has arrived in China to participate in the Miss World 2017, Kazinform refers to Miss Kazakhstan account in Instagram.



The 67th edition of the Miss World pageant will be held on 18 November 2017 at the Sanya City Arena in Sanya, China. This year Miss World will be held in a new format, giving greater emphasis on social media and interactivity called the Head-to-Head Challenge, which will select 20 out of the Top 40 contestants.



18-year-old Gulbanu Azimkhanova from Kyzylorda won the audience vote at the Miss Kazakhstan 2016 in December last year.



Miss Kazakhstan 2016 official photo op was published later.

