180 Kazakhstani companies interested in developing investment projects

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «180 operating enterprises of Kazakhstan expressed interest in the development of investment projects,» Kazakh PM Askar Mamin told the Samruk Business Forum.

«Samruk Kazyna Fund makes a significant contribution to the economic development of Kazakhstan. The annual volume of purchase hits more than KZT 4 trln. The Fund has a high potential for small and medium-sized business, practically each of the affiliated undertakings becomes an anchor company, and sometimes, a backbone enterprise in the region,» the PM said.





He also noted that Government woks at developing the potential of the country’s processing industry.





As the PM mentioned, the mechanisms of long-term contracts were developed in Kazakhstan as effective drivers of the country’s production growth, import substitution. 27 off-take contracts were approved. More than 2,000 workplaces were created. As of today 180 ongoing enterprises take a keen interest in elaborating and development of investment projects.





The Kazakh PM unveiled today the 1st forum aimed to support the country’s entrepreneurs, the Samruk Business Forum, in Nur-Sultan.