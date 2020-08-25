184 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Kazakhstan over past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan confirmed 184 new coronavirus cases, including 72 symptom-free, over the past day, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

9/3 cases were detected in Nur-Sultan, 24/4 in Almaty, 2/2 in Shymkent, 12/7 in Akmola region, 4/1 in Aktobe region, 4/0 in Almaty region, 12/12 in Atyrau region, 30/5 in East Kazakhstan, 6/4 in Zhambyl region, 11/5 in West Kazakhstan, 20/8 in Karaganda region, 10/5 Kostanay region, 1/1 in Kyzylorda region, 7/7 in Mangistau region, 14/5 in Pavlodar region, 11/2 in North Kazakhstan, 7/1 in Turkestan region.

As of today Kazakhstan recorded 104,902 coronavirus cases.