189ha industrial zone to be established in Aktau

AKTAU. KAZINFORM Aktau is creating an industrial zone for small and medium enterprises of Mangistau region.

The industrial zone will be built on the ground of a former plastic materials plant covering the area of 189 hectares.



"The area of the AZPM LLP plant is 189 hectares. It includes buildings and facilities located on 50,000 hectares. There is all required infrastructure and energy resources on the territory of the plant: electricity, natural gas, technical water, distilled water, railroad lines, internet, offices, production and storage facilities, open platforms with overhead type cranes. The plant has its own complex for purifying industrial wastewater with the capacity of 5,000 cubic meters per day," Chief of LLP AZPM Plant Berik Bissaliyev says.



The activity of the industrial zone will be aimed at boosting private business development, optimization of spending on establishment and expansion of infrastructure of the new productions, increasing efficiency of production and ensuring employment of population.