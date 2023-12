TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM The young couple welcomed the healthy triplets to the world early this year in Turkestan region.

An 18-year-old mother welcomed two little girls named Adina and Medina and a boy named Ussen. The babies born preterm and the young mother are in good condition, the healthcare department of the region reports.

Three sets of triplets and, more than 55,000 babies were born in the region last year.