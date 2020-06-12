  • kz
    18yo student drowned in Pavlodar region

    11:20, 12 June 2020
    PAVLODAR REGION – A young man has drowned in a lake near Leker village, Pavlodar region, Kazinform reports.

    The accident occurred yesterday on Toraigyr Lake. A group of divers from the city of Ekibastuz recovered the body of the deceased.

    The drowned guy was an 18-year-old resident of the village of Leker, Bayanaul district. The young man studied at the Agrarian University of Nur-Sultan. He went bathing with his friends.

    Forensic medical examination has been appointed. The investigation is underway.


