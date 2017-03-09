19 children killed in fire at Guatemala child shelter

GUATEMALA CITY. KAZINFORM At least 19 teenage girls were killed in a fire early Wednesday at an orphanage in San Jose Pinula, Officials say.

About 25 other people were injured.



The daily Prensa Libre reported the fire was started due to clashes in a dormitory.



On Tuesday, police officers intervened after a riot broke out at the home. About 60 children escaped.

Some alleged they had been mistreated or sexually abused.



Oscar Franco, a spokesman for the volunteer firefighters, told local media: "At least 25 people were injured and transferred to hospitals and we have confirmed 19 bodies."



All those who died were aged between 14 and 17.

Source BBC.