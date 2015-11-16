19-year-old beauty crowned as Miss Kostanay 2015 (PHOTOS)

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - A 19-year-old Xenia Bruma was crowned as Miss Kostanay 2015 on November 15.

She will represent her home town at the 2015 Miss Kazakhstan beauty pageant in Astana in December in the hopes of winning the crown and a prize of one million tenge, top-news.kz reports. "I didn't expect to win at all, but I did my best!" Xenia said after winning the contest. "I think I won because I was confident. I'm really excited right now!" She also added that her victory is a great start for her modeling career. Xenia is a four-year student of the Kostanay State Pedagogic College. 15 girls aged 18-23 competed for the coveted crown of Miss Kostanay this year. Albina Alkeyeva and Mariya Latypova were the runners-up.