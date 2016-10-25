19-year old film director from Almaty presents a movie in LA

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Young film director from Almaty Aysultan Seitov has presented his film titled "The Jackal" in the annual Hollywood Boulevard Film Festival in Los Angeles, the USA.

The picture is presented in the "mini movie"category in three nominations: "the best movie", "the best film director" and "the best operator work". "The Jackal" tells about hard destiny of a guy from the suburbs of Almaty who has to choose between the criminal world and family. The drama depicts such topics as life values, treachery and shows severe realities.



19-year-old Aysultan is studying and working in the USA. The operator is Azamat Dulatov who is famous for "Taraz, "Barrier" and other films. The whole movie was shot by one plan in the style of "Birdman" and "Survivor". The release took place this year in Kazakhstan during the Eurasia film festival where the movie was one of the favorites. "The Jackal" was shot in the summer 2016 without any investing and is purely a product of enthusiasm. The winners will be announced on November 1. Let's note that Hollywood Boulevard Film Festival is within TOP 100 of film festivals according to FilmFreeway.



