19-year-old Kazakh national dies in China

ALMATY. KAZINFORM A 19-year-old student from Kazakhstan fell from the 14th floor of a high-rise building in Suzhou, a city west of Shanghai, China, Kazinform has learned from an anonymous source.

This was confirmed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The Chinese police are to determine whether the death was a suicide or a murder. The diplomats of the Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Shanghai keep track of the investigation.

"Our diplomats at the Consulate General in Shanghai became aware of the incident. They informed the girl's parents of the tragedy. We took all required measures to assist in transporting the body of our compatriot. The body was repatriated to Kazakhstan on 25th December. The girl's parents have been provided with a local lawyer. They are waiting until the end of the investigation to find out the cause of their daughter's death," said Anuar Zhainakov, spokesperson of the ministry.

The incident occurred on December 1, 2017. According to preliminary information, a citizen of Pakistan invited the student to celebrate his birthday. She came to the birthday party together with her friend, also a student from Kazakhstan.

The deceased was from Almaty region. She was a second-year student at one of Suzhou universities.