    194 cases of norovirus infection confirmed in PyeongChang

    12:01, 13 February 2018
    SEOUL. KAZINFORM A total of 194 cases of norovirus infections have been confirmed as of Monday, since the outbreak in the Olympic host town last week, Yonhap quotes the organizers.

    The organizing committee said that as of 4 p.m. on Monday, 17 additional people were found to have been affected by the virus, which is known to cause stomach pain and diarrhea.

    Currently, 47 patients are quarantined, while 147 others have recovered and returned to work.

    None of the Olympic athletes were infected by the virus, the committee noted.

    The organizing committee earlier said in a statement that a survey of tap water, food staff, and food items is underway to trace the route of transmission.

     

    Sport World News PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games
