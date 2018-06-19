1kg silver coins dedicated to Astana's 20th anniversary to be issued

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - On June 20, 2018, the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan will issue silver coins in the denomination of KZT 5,000 and KZT 500 and KZT 100 nickel alloy coins dedicated to the 20th Anniversary of Astana, Kazinform cites the press service of the National Bank.

The obverse of the coins displays the National Emblem of the Republic of Kazakhstan, inscriptions of the denomination of the respective coins, and the name of the country ("REPUBLIC OF KAZAKHSTAN") in Kazakh and English. The silver coins also contain the inscriptions "Ag 925 1kg" or "Ag 925 31.1g" denoting the metal they are made of, purity and weight.

On the reverse, there is a collage of the landmark buildings of Astana. In the upper part, there is an inscription "ASTANA" and a stylized image of the sky. In the lower part, there is a stylized image of the number "20" filled with the image of the national ornament, the inscription of "years" in the Kazakh language, and the inscription "1998-2018", indicating the year of establishment of the capital of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the year of coinage.

The collectible coins are made at the Kazakhstan Mint of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan.