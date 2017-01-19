1st batch of Kazakhstan wheat sent to Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh Port

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The first batch of Kazakhstan wheat has been sent to the Port of Ho Chi Minh city (Vietnam) from Kazakhstan's Zhaltyr railway station. The cargo will be delivered through the Lianyungang port of China.

The inaugural shipment of wheat was carried out by Kazakhstan Railways’ daughter company JSC KTX Express together with LLP China-Kazakhstan International Logistics Company of Lianyungang city.

As Vice President of JSC KTZ Express Yerzhan Kulakov noted, the wheat is transported in sack tares by containers. Compared to car freight deliveries, such type of transportation enables to reduce time of containers’ transfer procedure at Dostyk station.

“Kazakhstan ranks among the world’s ten largest wheat exporters. The country exports up to 8mln tonnes of wheat annually, therefore successful implementation of this pilot project will let us increase the volumes of wheat export,” Kulakov said.

According to him, Lianyungan-based logistics terminal is the biggest investment project of Kazakhstan in China. The terminal became a result of joint project of LLP GK Lianyungang Port and JSC KTX Express multi-modal daughter company, Kazinform refers to the press service of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy.