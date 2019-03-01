1st complex of Astana EXPO 2017 wind power plant to be put into operation mid-year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Central Asia Renewable Energy Summit 2019, initiated by PEAK Events and Renewable Energy Association of Kazakhstan, took place in Astana.

Central Asian Fuel and Energy Company Green Energy director Yedil Saryev reported on the 100 MW Astana EXPO 2017 wind power plant construction progress.



The wind-power station is being built in Arshaly district, Akmola region near Kostomar village. The station will be equipped with Vestas' V112-3.3 MW wind turbines.



10,000 households will be provided with energy as soon as it is put into operation.



Construction of the first start-up facility of the wind power station with a capacity of 50 MW is to complete soon. About 300 people and 130 machines are working there. It is planned to put into commission this mid-year, the second one in 2020.