  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    1st container train arrived in Baku via Trans-Caspian Transport route from Aktau

    13:17, 03 August 2015
    Photo: None
    BAKU. KAZINFORM - The first container train has arrived today at the Baku International Sea Port from China by the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

    The arrival of the containers to Azerbaijan became possible thanks to the efforts of the Coordination Committee on development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route established in October 2013. The train consisting of 82 containers and 41 platforms left Shihezi province on July 28. The train has passed over 4 thousand kilometers and transited Kazakhstan's Aktau Port too.

    Tags:
    Azerbaijan Integration
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!