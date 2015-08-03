1st container train arrived in Baku via Trans-Caspian Transport route from Aktau

BAKU. KAZINFORM - The first container train has arrived today at the Baku International Sea Port from China by the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

The arrival of the containers to Azerbaijan became possible thanks to the efforts of the Coordination Committee on development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route established in October 2013. The train consisting of 82 containers and 41 platforms left Shihezi province on July 28. The train has passed over 4 thousand kilometers and transited Kazakhstan's Aktau Port too.