1st coronavirus-related death registered in Mangistau region

MANGISTAU. KAZINFORM – The first coronavirus-related death has been registered in Mangistau region, the chief sanitary doctor of the region Saymanov confirmed.

The victim was born in 1980 and resided in Batyr village in Munailinsk district. According to reports, the man was unwell and had high fever for a week, before he was hospitalized on April 20.

The man was tested for the coronavirus infection twice and only the second result turned out to be positive. The man is survived by his wife and five children.

All people who contacted the victim were isolated. In total, there are 20 confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection in Mangistau region, including 11 cases in Aktau city, 4 cases in Zhanaozen, 4 cases in Mangistau region, and 1 in Munailinsk district.

4 people have fully recovered from the COVID-19 in the region.