SANTIAGO. KAZINFORM Covid-19 has now spread to every continent on Earth as 36 people have tested positive for the coronavirus at a Chilean military base in Antarctica.

The Chilean army reported in a statement that 26 military personnel and 10 civilian contractors at the Bernardo O'Higgins Riquelme base tested positive on Sunday and were evacuated and «isolated» in Punta Arenas, a city in southern Chile, EFE-EPA reports.