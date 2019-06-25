1st Deputy Chairman of Nur Otan reports to President on pre-election program implementation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received First Deputy Chairman of the Nur Otan Party Maulen Ashimbayev, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

The Head of State was briefed on the day-to-day functioning of the party, the progress in implementation of the resolutions of the 18th Congress of the Nur Otan Party and the Action Plan on the implementation of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's pre-election program.



Maulen Ashimbayev also reported on the progress in implementation of the instructions given by the Chairman of the Party - Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev on enhancing welfare of the population and further development of the party's projects.



The President of Kazakhstan, in turn, pointed to the need to work consistently in all directions of the party's activity, including the implementation of his pre-election program aimed at making the life of all Kazakhstanis better. The Head of State especially noted the role of the party in establishing a constructive dialogue with the society.



Kassym-Jomart Tokayev continued by emphasizing that the National Council for public trust should be a real dialogue platform where opinions should be shared and proposals regarding the future of the country made. All parties concerned should be involved into the work of the council, i.e. political parties, NGOs and so on.



Maulen Ashimbayev also revealed that the regional branches of the Nur Otan Party launched collecting points for humanitarian aid which will be sent to those affected by the Arys tragedy in Turkestan region.