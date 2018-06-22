1st Deputy PM of Kazakhstan surveys Centre-East highway construction

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM 1st Deputy PM of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin, who is paying a working visit to Pavlodar and East Kazakhstan regions, surveyed the Centre-East highway reconstruction and visited some industrial facilities, the PM's press service reports.

Mamin surveyed the Astana-Pavlodar highway, got acquainted with the Centre-East highway construction progress. KazAvtoZhol National Company authorities and contracting organizations made reports at the meeting on the development of the national highway network.



The total length of highways of national significance lying through Akmola, Pavlodar and East Kazakhstan regions is 7,345 km. 404 km of the Centre-East corridor were put into operation so far, 501 km are being repaired and reconstructed now.



Mamin instructed to open the road stretching up to 905 km, to put 238 km into commission this year and complete the whole project by 2019. Besides, he surveyed the highway service facilities.







Then Mamin visited the Bozshakol mining and processing works to survey copper concentrate production process and mining works development.



The 1st Deputy PM also got acquainted with production of pointworks, crossbars and repair kits for the country's railroad industry at Prommashkomplekt LLP, Pavlodar petrochemical factory, Semey Engineering and Semipalatinsk machine shop.



Mamin also visited a number of social facilities, inclduing a new housing complex built under the Nurly Zher program and a kindergarten for 320 kids.

