1st Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan visits Cuba

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mr. Iogan Merkel took part in the 13th International meeting of criminology and First event of legality, law and society, which were held in Varadero (the Republic of Cuba) on March 23-25. The forum brought together heads of the supreme supervisory authorities and representatives of international, non-governmental, social organizations and clerisy from more than 20 countries.

Prosecutors general of Cuba, Venezuela, Bolivia and Ecuador delivered welcoming remarks.

The forum discussed the important issues of international cooperation in combating crimes related to human traffic, corruption and money laundering, fraud and tax evasion, as well as returning of proceeds and assets obtained by illegal means. The heads of supervisory authorities also expressed their intention to strengthen interaction and to conduct coordinated policy in fight against transnational crime.

According to participants, the relevance of the agenda items were derived from common strategic objectives for all countries on ensuring international and regional security, consolidation of efforts on providing the guarantees of human rights, guarding the interests of society and state.

On the sidelines of the conference Mr. Merkel held negotiations with his colleagues from Venezuela, Ecuador, China and Russia.

During the meeting with the Prosecutor General of Cuba the counterparts exchanged views on key directions of cooperation in combating transnational organized crime, drug trafficking, extremism and terrorism. Furthermore, they touched upon the matters of expanding and strengthening contractual legal framework, interdepartmental collaboration and exchange of operative information.