1st ever website on dual education launched in Petropavlovsk

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Presentation of the first website dedicated to the development of dual education has been held in Petropavlovsk today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Chamber of Entrepreneurs of North Kazakhstan region claims that the web portal has no analogues in Kazakhstan. Its developers managed to bring enterprises, government and educational institutions under ‘one roof' called master.kz where Internet users can obtain all necessary information about the system of dual education. It is a joint project of the Chamber of Entrepreneurs and JSC "National Career Development Center "Orleu". It will be useful not only for colleges, but also for enterprises that need highly skilled personnel.



"Our region needs to train engineering and teaching staff and establish contacts with potential employers in order to make a tangible step forward in terms of industrial and innovative development. We plan to make it happen with the help of the web portal," said head of the human capital development department of the chamber Vladimir Litvinenko.



""The Successful Entrepreneurs Club" will be created on the basis of the chamber where successful businessmen will offer consultations to the youth. The promising entrepreneurs will share their best practices.