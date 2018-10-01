  • kz
    1st inclusive playground for special needs children opens in Astana

    15:24, 01 October 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kunshyaq inclusive platform has opened its doors in Astana on the initiative of Astana administration and Rotary Club Astana public society, the administration's press service reports. 

    The playground located in front of Kazakhstan sports complex is 1,382 sq m in a size. It offers various climbing structures adapted to wheel chairs, secure swings, adapted sandpits, and special tactile boards, etc.

    "The inclusive playground is a step towards children with special needs. Smiling kid is the most important thing," a grandmother of a special child said.

     

