    1st international culinary festival likely to be held in Burabay

    18:01, 06 February 2018
    Photo: None
    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - The first international culinary festival is likely to be held in Burabay this fall.

    Marat Igali, advisor to governor of Akmola region for tourism issues, said that the details of the festival had been discussed with the Akmola Regional Restaurateurs Association at the "Atameken" regional chamber of entrepreneurs.

    "We have ambitious plans of hosting the first international culinary festival in Burabay in fall 2018. Michelin starred chefs are expected to hold master classes during the festival," Igali's Facebook post reads.

    It was revealed that head of the regional chefs association Yelena Mashchinskaya is behind the idea to hold the festival.

    Igali reiterated that local authorities continue to exert efforts to develop year-round tourism in the region.

    Tourism Akmola region Tourism and Sport
