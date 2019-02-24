1st international Eurasia book fair opens in Istanbul

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM The first edition of International Eurasia Book Festival on Saturday opened in Istanbul, bringing together many national and foreign publishing houses.

The festival, of which Anadolu Agency is the global communication partner, is supported by Turkey's Culture and Tourism Ministry, Ministry of National Education, Turkish broadcaster TRT and the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce, Anadolu Agency reports.

Speaking at the fair, Emrah Kisakurek, chairman of an Istanbul-based press association, said over 200 foreign publishing houses from 70 countries will participate in the event. It consists of poetry recitations, autograph sessions and conferences.

The nine-day fair will host more than 100 writers, Kisakurek noted.

Also, Ridvan Duran, head of the technical affairs department of Istanbul Municipality, said each book is a product of knowledge and experience.

The fair being held under the theme A Long Story will end on March 3.